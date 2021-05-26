Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MGAWY stock opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.25. Megaworld has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $18.66.

Megaworld

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. The company operates through Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others segments. It develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, office, leisure, entertainment, and educational/training components.

