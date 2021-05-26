Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Reduced by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 2.1% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.09.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,357. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.39. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

