Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 5.0% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $27,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 42.9% in the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 35,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 134,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.98. The stock had a trading volume of 398,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.39. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.09.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.