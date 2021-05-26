Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.09.

MDT opened at $128.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Medtronic by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 510.7% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after buying an additional 107,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Medtronic by 10.9% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,494,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,713,000 after buying an additional 245,319 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

