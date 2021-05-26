MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 390 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 84.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.88. The stock had a trading volume of 44,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.04.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on NRG shares. TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

