Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stake Trimmed by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,781 shares during the period. Maxim Integrated Products comprises 4.1% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $69,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 5,082.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MXIM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,361. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.93 and a 52-week high of $102.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $2,633,768 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

