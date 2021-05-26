Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MMX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Shares of NYSE:MMX opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $838.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 70.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 234,555.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,513,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 2,512,087 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Maverix Metals by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,568,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 720,157 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Maverix Metals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 994,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Maverix Metals by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

