Maverix Metals (MMX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Maverix Metals (TSE: MMX) in the last few weeks:

5/20/2021 – Maverix Metals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.75 to C$8.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Maverix Metals was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$8.25 price target on the stock, up previously from C$8.00.

5/17/2021 – Maverix Metals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$8.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Maverix Metals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$8.50 price target on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Maverix Metals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$7.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Maverix Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE:MMX opened at C$7.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 11.30 and a quick ratio of 10.96. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.31 and a 1-year high of C$7.78.

Get Maverix Metals Inc alerts:

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$16.57 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.