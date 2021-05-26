Maverix Metals (MMX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Maverix Metals (TSE: MMX) in the last few weeks:
- 5/20/2021 – Maverix Metals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.75 to C$8.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2021 – Maverix Metals was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$8.25 price target on the stock, up previously from C$8.00.
- 5/17/2021 – Maverix Metals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$8.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/14/2021 – Maverix Metals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$8.50 price target on the stock.
- 4/23/2021 – Maverix Metals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$7.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2021 – Maverix Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
TSE:MMX opened at C$7.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 11.30 and a quick ratio of 10.96. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.31 and a 1-year high of C$7.78.
Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$16.57 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
