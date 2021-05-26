Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Glaxis Capital Management LLC

Glaxis Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,705 shares during the period. Marvell Technology makes up 1.1% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

MRVL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.21. 242,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,515,171. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of -114.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.