Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 12,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $362.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.00. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.84 and a 12-month high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.18.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

