Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) traded up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. 1,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marston’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

