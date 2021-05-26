Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 22.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 33.3% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Markel during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total value of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at $104,443,759.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,217.79 on Wednesday. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $880.59 and a 12-month high of $1,268.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,200.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,089.37.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKL. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,144.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

