Mariner LLC Purchases 4,210 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $14,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,154. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.23. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $249.10 and a one year high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

