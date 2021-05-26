Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $2,023,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after buying an additional 42,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $6,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,019. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.51. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $166.00 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.71.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.