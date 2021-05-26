Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 34,493 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.46. 3,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,932. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $112.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

