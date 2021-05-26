Mariner LLC Increases Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $10,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 190.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 182.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,402. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $72.64 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $5,010,817.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $788,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,276 shares of company stock valued at $17,540,631 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

