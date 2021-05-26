Mariner LLC Has $12.18 Million Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 485,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,395 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $12,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 148,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 55,655 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 304,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000.

BATS PAVE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,858 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

