Mariner LLC Grows Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ONEOK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.76.

NYSE OKE traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,215. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.02. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

