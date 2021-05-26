Mariner LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,644 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.21% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $12,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.31. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,702. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.17 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.65.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

