Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,721 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $21,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,764 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,857 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6,128.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,193,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,209 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

MPC opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average of $49.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

