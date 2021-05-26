Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.77.

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,764 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $60.92. 163,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,631,445. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

