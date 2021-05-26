Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.75

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.75 and traded as low as C$26.54. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$26.70, with a volume of 195,792 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MFI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 20.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.76.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.5899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.11%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

