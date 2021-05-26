Manulife Financial (MFC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Manulife Financial (TSE: MFC):

5/12/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$28.00 to C$27.00.

5/7/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$27.00.

5/6/2021 – Manulife Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to C$31.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc. from C$30.50 to C$31.50.

4/30/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$26.00 to C$28.00.

4/30/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$26.00 to C$28.00.

4/29/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$29.00.

4/20/2021 – Manulife Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Manulife Financial had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$26.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE MFC traded up C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 928,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,049. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$16.76 and a 1 year high of C$27.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30.

Get Manulife Financial Co alerts:

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$15.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.4358503 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.95%.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$550,282.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$138,897.95. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$333,997.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$235,165.64. Insiders sold 36,272 shares of company stock valued at $942,149 in the last ninety days.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.