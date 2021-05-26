Mannatech, Incorporated (MTEX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

Mannatech has raised its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Mannatech stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59. Mannatech has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $20.87.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.19 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 21.97%.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

