Maker Market Cap Reaches $3.76 Billion (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 26th. Maker has a total market cap of $3.76 billion and approximately $366.33 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for $3,797.02 or 0.09791132 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Maker has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker Profile

Maker is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,518 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

