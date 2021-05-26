MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 46.90% and a negative net margin of 210.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Shares of MMYT opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMYT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

