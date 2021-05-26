Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) were up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.21 and last traded at $30.19. Approximately 9,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,146,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGNI shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 2.35.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $2,731,485.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 26,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $681,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 338,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,322.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 524,392 shares of company stock worth $18,059,558. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

