MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Given New $22.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $21.50 to $22.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC raised their price target on MAG Silver from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.38 and a beta of 1.06. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in MAG Silver by 807.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 85,493 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its position in MAG Silver by 1.8% during the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MAG Silver by 30.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.