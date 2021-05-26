Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Increased to $193.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its target price raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $179.00 to $193.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $119.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $97.00 and a twelve month high of $142.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.24.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.85) by $0.53. Analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

