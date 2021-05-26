LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Sets New 52-Week High at $155.95

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $155.95 and last traded at $155.78, with a volume of 142797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.81.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LVMUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $395.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.49 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $2.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 1.5%. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s dividend payout ratio is 71.36%.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

