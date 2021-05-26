Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.90

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.90 and last traded at $38.90, with a volume of 445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNEGY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Energy AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.47.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

