Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading 5% Higher

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s share price traded up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.23 and last traded at $22.47. 78,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,326,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,037,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,275,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

