Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.920-1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $408.97 million.

LITE opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.94. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.65 and a 200 day moving average of $90.03.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.47.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

