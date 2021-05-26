Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.
Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60.
Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Lumen Technologies Company Profile
Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.
Read More: Tariff
Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.