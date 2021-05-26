Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,777 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 732 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $101,140.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,024.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $41,265.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,403 shares of company stock valued at $10,083,453 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on RARE. Barclays boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.41.

Shares of RARE opened at $103.83 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.31 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.11. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.91.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

