Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 7,375 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 99.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 402,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,789,000 after purchasing an additional 200,463 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BHF. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.44.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.02. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.