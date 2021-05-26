Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,853 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Community Bankshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 26,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $524.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $33.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 48.08%.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

