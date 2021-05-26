Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in XPeng by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 359,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 260,575 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in XPeng by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 27,687 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in XPeng by 2,497.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,828,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.38. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. XPeng’s revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. VTB Capital raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

