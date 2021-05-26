Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,637 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,968,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 8.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after purchasing an additional 365,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $1,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

SBNY stock opened at $237.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $260.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.33.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

