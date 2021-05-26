Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,835 Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRNS. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,378,000 after purchasing an additional 327,588 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of MRNS opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $649.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.42. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRNS shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.