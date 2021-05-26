L’Oréal (EPA:OR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $317.71

L’Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €317.71 ($373.78) and traded as high as €369.05 ($434.18). L’Oréal shares last traded at €367.20 ($432.00), with a volume of 394,419 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is €344.74 and its 200 day moving average is €317.71.

About L’Oréal (EPA:OR)

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.