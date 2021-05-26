Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Bought by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,964,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286,218 shares during the period. Lloyds Banking Group makes up about 1.4% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $64,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYG. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LYG remained flat at $$2.73 during trading on Wednesday. 268,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,984,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.