LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Stock Price Up 5.3% Following Strong Earnings

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) rose 5.3% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $49.84 and last traded at $49.68. Approximately 842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 734,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.19.

The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,473,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 337,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,703,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,979,000 after buying an additional 514,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -51.62 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.81.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

