Needham & Company LLC Lowers LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target to $77.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

RAMP opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $87.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.74 and a beta of 1.15.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 970.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

