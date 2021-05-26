LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Evercore ISI

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $93.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.74 and a beta of 1.15.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth $1,491,000. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth $2,473,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 337,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,979,000 after purchasing an additional 514,428 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.