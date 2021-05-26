LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

NYSE RAMP traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,785. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average is $62.81. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

