Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.32.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of LAC traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,427. The company has a quick ratio of 17.63, a current ratio of 17.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 13.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

