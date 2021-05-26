Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,890,678,000 after acquiring an additional 271,363 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 1.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.39.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.30. 20,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,195. The company has a market cap of $155.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $191.51 and a 1 year high of $303.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

