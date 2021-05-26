Linde (NYSE:LIN) Upgraded by Vertical Research to Buy

Linde (NYSE:LIN) was upgraded by Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $330.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.39.

Linde stock opened at $301.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.74 and its 200-day moving average is $266.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde has a 1 year low of $191.51 and a 1 year high of $303.87. The company has a market cap of $156.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 3,064.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

