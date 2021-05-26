Lincoln National Corp Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,314 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $469,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 683 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.96.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $386.51. 44,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,216. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $373.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.85. The firm has a market cap of $171.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.